Jets' Blake Wheeler: Goal and assist in home opener

Wheeler finished Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild with two points.

The Jets' captain picked up his second multi-point game Thursday night and now has five points in his first five games of the 2019-20 season. Wheeler is coming off consecutive 91-point campaigns and early signs suggest he's ready to chase a new career-high for points in a season. Up next is a road game in Chicago on Saturday.

