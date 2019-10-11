Jets' Blake Wheeler: Goal and assist in home opener
Wheeler finished Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild with two points.
The Jets' captain picked up his second multi-point game Thursday night and now has five points in his first five games of the 2019-20 season. Wheeler is coming off consecutive 91-point campaigns and early signs suggest he's ready to chase a new career-high for points in a season. Up next is a road game in Chicago on Saturday.
