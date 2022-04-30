Wheeler scored a goal Friday in a 3-1 win over Calgary.

Rumors of his demise are premature. Wheeler and the jets struggled this season, but here's the silver lining to all that. He finished the season on a three-game goal streak (three goals, one assist). And after no goals and five assists in his first 15 games, Wheeler had 16 goals and 38 assists (54 points) in 49 games. And he can add to his totals with one more contest Sunday against the Kraken. Wheeler could provide underrated fantasy production in 2022-23, even if he turns 36 in August. File this away under things that make you go hmmm.