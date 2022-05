Wheeler scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

While it was a sometimes difficult season for Wheeler, he was able to finish on a high note with goals in each of the last four games. The 35-year-old closed the season at 17 tallies, 60 points, 167 shots on net, 62 hits and 36 PIM in 65 appearances. The offense hasn't dropped off yet, though his minus-15 rating was his second year in a row in the red.