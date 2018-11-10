Jets' Blake Wheeler: Goes off for five points

Wheeler factored into all five Jets goals in their 5-2 home win over the Avalanche on Friday. He scored once and amassed four helpers -- with two apples on the man advantage -- and reached the 400-assist milestone in the process.

Basically, you needed to have Wheeler in order to cash in some of the smaller DFS tournaments or single-game contests. One of the elite passers in the league, the brawny winger has an active nine-game point streak with a whopping 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) over that span.