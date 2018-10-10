Jets' Blake Wheeler: Grabs assist against Kings
Wheeler garnered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Los Angeles.
Through the opening three games of the season, Wheeler has seen his minutes steady increasing, as he logged 22:53 of ice time Tuesday -- including 3:40 with the man advantage. The winger has notched both of his helpers on the power play, but will need to step up his pace if he is going to get back over the 90-point threshold.
