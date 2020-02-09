Jets' Blake Wheeler: Grabs two helpers against Sens
Wheeler picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
He helped set up Patrik Laine for the final two goals of his hat trick. Wheeler has been rock solid since the beginning of January, never going more than one game without finding his way onto the scoresheet and amassing three goals and 14 points through 16 contests.
