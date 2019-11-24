Jets' Blake Wheeler: Halts goal-scoring skid
Wheeler collected a goal and an assist with four shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus.
Wheeler snapped his nine-game goal drought when he got the Jets on the board midway through the third period, his first tally since Nov. 1. He also picked up a helper for his second two-point performance in the last four games. It's been a quiet start for a player coming off back-to-back 91-point seasons, but Wheeler might slowly be working his way out of it.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two apples, but bushel near empty•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Collects power-play helper•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Mixed results in loss•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Held in check at home•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Goal and assist in home opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.