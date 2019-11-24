Jets' Blake Wheeler: Halts goal-scoring skid

Wheeler collected a goal and an assist with four shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus.

Wheeler snapped his nine-game goal drought when he got the Jets on the board midway through the third period, his first tally since Nov. 1. He also picked up a helper for his second two-point performance in the last four games. It's been a quiet start for a player coming off back-to-back 91-point seasons, but Wheeler might slowly be working his way out of it.