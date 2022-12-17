Wheeler underwent groin surgery Friday and will be out of action for at least one month, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The news out of the Jets was that Wheeler did not accompany the team to the West Coast, but there wasn't any talk of surgery. Wheeler was injured Thursday blocking a shot and managed to finish the contest, playing 18:32. He has nine goals and 26 points in 29 games this season. Karson Kuhlman will take his spot on the top line, while Cole Perfetti will take over his role on the first power play.