Jets' Blake Wheeler: Held in check at home
Wheeler finished Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders without a point.
Winnipeg's captain has now failed to record a point in his last three games, also going minus-6 over the three-game stretch. Much like his team, Wheeler has struggled with consistency this season, but he'll be looking to put this loss behind him and lead the Jets to a win this weekend when Connor McDavid and the Oilers pay Winnipeg a visit Sunday.
