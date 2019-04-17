Jets' Blake Wheeler: Helping hand in OT win

Wheeler dished out two assists in Tuesday's Game 4 win over the Blues.

Both of his Wheeler's points were secondary assists, as his line of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are absolutely rolling. In fact, each skater has five points over the last three games. Wheeler is a smart daily fantasy player moving forward as the Jets look to take a series lead Thursday in Game 5.

