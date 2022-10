Wheeler produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Wheeler set up Kyle Connor's tally in the final minute of the game. At 36 years old, Wheeler has seen diminishing returns on offense, though he still managed 60 points in 65 contests last year. He's still likely to be a factor on the Jets' power play, but his physicality has slipped and it's possible his offense could follow if the Jets don't get much production from beyond the top line.