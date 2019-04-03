Jets' Blake Wheeler: Hits 90 points again

Wheeler sent out an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.

Wheeler dished a pass to Jacob Trouba, who dangled a few defenders and put a shot between Devan Dubnyk's five hole. With that point, Wheeler has recorded 90 points for his second straight season, and he's just one point from his career high of 91 with two games remaining. He'll look to eclipse that mark either Thursday versus the Avalanche or Saturday versus the Coyotes.