Jets' Blake Wheeler: Hot streak continues against Wings
Wheeler scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
He also fired a team-high seven shots while adding a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Wheeler has been on fire since late November, never going more than one game without a point while piling up five goals and 32 points through 23 contests, and barring a second-half collapse, the 32-year-old seems poised to break the century mark for the first time in his career.
