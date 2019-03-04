Jets' Blake Wheeler: Huge night in Columbus

Wheeler scored four goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

After Sami Niku opened the scoring for the Jets, the team's captain supplied the rest of their offense, including a natural hat trick in the third period. Wheeler extended his point streak to six games with the explosion, and he now has 17 goals and an even 80 points through 65 games -- putting the 32-year-old on pace to top last season's career-high 91 points.