Jets' Blake Wheeler: Keeps hot streak rolling
Wheeler dished out two assists -- one shorthanded -- while skating in 17:06 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 win over Montreal.
Wheeler was unselfish Monday, dishing his teammate Nikolaj Ehlers back door on a 2-on-0 shorthanded goal in the second period for the game's second goal. Monday's effort leaves Wheeler with 14 goals and 24 assists through 42 games this campaign, as he's racked up seven points in his past five games. His 38 points halfway through the season keep him on pace for at least 70 points for the fifth consecutive season.
