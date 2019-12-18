Jets' Blake Wheeler: Keeps on producing

Wheeler had two assists and three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

Wheeler has picked up at least one point in nine of his last 11 games, with four goals and 12 assists during that stretch. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last two games alone and is enjoying yet another productive season at age 33. He may not be able to replicate the 91 points he produced in each of the previous two seasons, but Wheeler's 28 points in 34 games still puts him on pace to land in the neighborhood of 70.