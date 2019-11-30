Jets' Blake Wheeler: Keeps racking up helpers

Wheeler notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

The 33-year-old is on a roll, picking up six points (one goal, five helpers) over the last three games. Wheeler's overall six goals and 18 points through 26 games are disappointing considering he's coming off back-to-back 91-point campaigns, but one prolonged hot streak and he'll be right back to his usual pace.