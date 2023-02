Wheeler scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Wheeler's first goal was on the power play, and his second was an empty-netter. The 36-year-old had 11 points through 14 games in January, and he's starting right where he left off with a good first game in February. The veteran forward is up to 14 tallies, 40 points (11 on the power play), 82 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 44 contests overall.