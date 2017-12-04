Jets' Blake Wheeler: Leads way against Sens
Wheeler netted his seventh goal of the season and added three assists in Sunday's win over Ottawa.
It was another monstrous night for Wheeler, who racked up three helpers Friday against Vegas. The top-line winger has put up 35 points through 27 contests and fired a whopping 83 shots on goal in that span. He's been one of the best fantasy wingers this season, and with 10 points (two goals) in his last four outings, make sure you get him in your lineup.
