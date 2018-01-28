Jets' Blake Wheeler: Loving the power play

Wheeler has averaged a career-high 3:19 per game on the power play, and he already has 23 points with the extra man in 50 tilts. That is also a career high for him, with plenty of games to spare.

Wheeler has been an underrated player, and fantasy option, for many years. However, this power-play explosion makes him even more valuable. The scoring hasn't slowed down either, as in his last 12 games the 31-year-old has seven points with the extra man.