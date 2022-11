Wheeler recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Wheeler has earned at least one point in six of the last eight games, posting three goals and four assists in that span. He's up to nine points, 19 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests overall. He's no longer a true point-per-game threat, but he should continue to be a steady producer in a second-line role.