Jets' Blake Wheeler: Mark Messier Award finalist

Wheeler was named a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award on Tuesday.

Wheeler is up against the Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland and the Flyers' Wayne Simmonds. The award is given "to the NHL player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." According to a release from the team, Wheeler's off-ice contributions include being an ambassador for the True North Youth Foundation; a role that includes a variety of programs in which the center is interacting and engaging with young hockey players throughout the Winnipeg area.