Jets' Blake Wheeler: Mixed results in loss

Wheeler scored a goal on four shots but also went minus-4 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

The good news: Wheeler snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. However, the poor team performance dropped the winger to a minus-9 rating in 13 games this year. He has seven points, 43 shots and 26 hits in 2019-20.

