Wheeler scored a goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Wheeler's assist came on a Mark Scheifele power-play goal in the first period. After nine additional goals between the teams, Wheeler struck at 6:22 of the third period to put the Jets ahead for good. The veteran forward is up to five goals, 14 points, 31 shots, 16 hits and 16 PIM through 15 outings this year. The one knock on Wheeler's performance so far is a rather unsightly minus-10 rating -- in his previous 12 campaigns, he's never finished worse than minus-4.