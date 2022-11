Wheeler scored a power-play goal on six shots and added six PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Wheeler spent more than his fair share of time in the penalty box Sunday, but he made up for it by cashing in on a power play in the dying seconds of regulation. Two of his four tallies this season have come with the man advantage. The veteran forward is up to 10 points, 26 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 14 appearances.