Jets' Blake Wheeler: Nets two in overtime loss
Wheeler scored two goals -- one with the man advantage -- during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.
The pair of tallies improves the American to a four-game point streak consisting of four goals, two assists and 19 shots. With Mark Scheifele (upper body) out long term, Wheeler has shifted to the middle, but it certainly hasn't been an offensive hindrance so far. Now sporting 13 goals and 47 points for the campaign, fantasy owners can continue to roll out Wheeler confidently in all settings.
