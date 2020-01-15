Jets' Blake Wheeler: Notches power-play tally
Wheeler scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the game and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Vancouver.
Wheeler netted his 15th goal of the season just 72 seconds into the second period with the Jets enjoying a man advantage. The 33-year-old has produced consistently all season long and January has been no different, with two goals and seven points in seven games. Wheeler, already nearing a seventh straight 20-goal campaign, has 41 points in 47 games in 2019-20.
