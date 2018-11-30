Jets' Blake Wheeler: Notches three helpers in win
Wheeler picked up three assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over Chicago.
Wheeler logged 22:29 of ice time Thursday, and his performance gives him eight points in his last five games. In addition to his three assists, Winnipeg's captain fired three shots on goal and posted a plus-4 rating. The 32-year-old American now has 28 assists and 32 points in 24 games this season.
