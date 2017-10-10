Jets' Blake Wheeler: Notches three helpers in win

Wheeler recorded three assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

The imposing winger has now collected four assists through his past two games, and it's encouraging that he's reunited with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers at even strength. That trio has long-standing chemistry and a track record of offensive success. Wheeler has established himself as a go-to scorer with four straight seasons of at least 25 goals and consecutive 70-point campaigns.