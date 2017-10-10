Jets' Blake Wheeler: Notches three helpers in win
Wheeler recorded three assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.
The imposing winger has now collected four assists through his past two games, and it's encouraging that he's reunited with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers at even strength. That trio has long-standing chemistry and a track record of offensive success. Wheeler has established himself as a go-to scorer with four straight seasons of at least 25 goals and consecutive 70-point campaigns.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes for power-play goal•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends season on eight-game, 11-point streak•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to dazzle•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Fills up stat sheet in shootout win•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Racks up two assists against Vancouver•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Three points in 3-2 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...