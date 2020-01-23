Jets' Blake Wheeler: Offers power-play helper
Wheeler registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Wheeler set up Neal Pionk's tally at 15:33 of the second period. The 33-year-old winger has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists), 128 shots, 84 hits and 22 PIM through 51 games this season.
