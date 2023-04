Wheeler scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Both of Wheeler's points came on the power play. The 36-year-old has been a bright spot with five points through four playoff contests, but it hasn't been enough, as the Jets trail 3-1 in the series. The veteran forward has added 17 hits, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a top-six role.