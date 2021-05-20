Wheeler scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist, logged six hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Wheeler provided a helper on Tucker Poolman's goal in the second period, then scored one of his own into an empty net in the third. The 34-year-old Wheeler posted 46 points in 50 regular-season contests, and he's off to a strong start in the playoffs as part of the Jets' top line. He's also likely to add some physicality and power-play production.