Wheeler scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Wheeler tallied at 9:41 of the first period, and Connor Hellebuyck's shutout performance made it stand as the game-winner. While he's not at his usual scoring pace in March, Wheeler has collected two goals and an assist in his last six outings. The 34-year-old forward has 27 points, 73 shots on net, 36 hits and 34 PIM through 32 contests.