Wheeler is considered out indefinitely with a suspected concussion, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Wheeler won't travel with the Jets on their upcoming five-game road trip, so it's safe to assume he'll be sidelined until March 17 against the Oilers at a minimum. The 34-year-old forward has racked up 10 goals and 32 points in 39 games this campaign, so this is a big loss for the Jets and fantasy managers alike. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wheeler surface on injured reserve in the coming days.