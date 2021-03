Wheeler scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Wheeler opened the scoring at 9:13 of the first period. He also set up Paul Stastny for the game-winning tally in the third. The 34-year-old Wheeler is up to 30 points (13 on the power play), 79 shots on net, 34 PIM and 36 hits in 34 contests. He should have plenty of chances for offense while working on the top line and first power-play unit.