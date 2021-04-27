Wheeler notched a power-play assist, a game-high seven hits and a minus-4 rating in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

While Wheeler got on the scoresheet for the second time in three games, it wasn't a great performance for the Jets' captain. The 34-year-old has 34 points (14 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 53 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 42 contests this year. It's been a noticeable decline defensively for Wheeler, whose previous low point in plus-minus was a minus-4 rating in 2009-10.