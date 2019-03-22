Jets' Blake Wheeler: Picks rare fight

Wheeler fought Mark Stone just 29 seconds into Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The big-name right wings dropped the gloves after Stone delivered a hit Wheeler didn't agree with. Wheeler isn't necessarily gentlemanly with 54 PIM in 74 games, but he's far more known for playmaking, with 88 points (20 goals, 68 helpers) this season.

