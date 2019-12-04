Jets' Blake Wheeler: Picks up another assist
Wheeler recorded an assist against Dallas on Tuesday, his sixth helper in his last five games.
Wheeler may have just one goal in his last 14 games, but continues to compile assists playing in a second-line role alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Jack Roslovic. Given his offensive production, coach Paul Maurice could decide to keep Wheeler off the top line once Bryan Little (ear) is ready to return.
