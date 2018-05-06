Jets' Blake Wheeler: Picks up three more assists

Wheeler recorded three assists in a 6-2 victory over the Predators on Saturday. The Jets lead the series 3-2.

The 31-year-old led the NHL with 68 assists during the regular season, and that trend has continued this spring. Wheeler assisted both goals from Kyle Connor, who was just placed back on the top line in Game 5, and then picked up a helper on Mark Scheifele's goal to open the third period. Wheeler is averaging an assist per game with 10 in 10 playoff contests this spring. He also has three goals.