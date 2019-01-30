Jets' Blake Wheeler: Piling up assists

Wheeler recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.

The helper gives Wheeler nine assists and 12 points in 11 games this month (January). With only nine goals in 2018-19, the Jets' captain has had to rely heavily on assists to stay relevant and has done a masterful job at it with 53 through 50 games. His career-low 6.4 shooting percentage is mildly concerning, though his owners will look beyond it so long as Wheeler continues to rack up assists at his current pace.

More News
Our Latest Stories