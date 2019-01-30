Jets' Blake Wheeler: Piling up assists

Wheeler recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.

The helper gives Wheeler nine assists and 12 points in 11 games this month (January). With only nine goals in 2018-19, the Jets' captain has had to rely heavily on assists to stay relevant and has done a masterful job with 53 through 50 games. Wheeler's career-low shooting percentage (6.4) is mildly concerning, though his owners won't be too upset so long as the assists keep coming.