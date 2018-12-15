Jets' Blake Wheeler: Piling up assists

Wheeler recorded three assists and 11 shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Blackhawks on Friday.

This has been the story all season for Wheeler. He can't buy a goal, but it hasn't matter all that much, as he continues to rack up assists. Wheeler has five goals and 43 points in 32 games because he has 38 assists. After the 11-shot outing, Wheeler's shooting percentage dropped to 5.3 percent, which is exactly half his career norm in the category. Owners love the assists, but if he keeps getting pucks to the net at this rate, the goals will start coming too.