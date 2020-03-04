Jets' Blake Wheeler: Piling up points

Wheeler collected a pair of assists and had two hits with two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

Wheeler threaded a perfect 2-on-1 feed to Kyle Connor to open the scoring late in the first period, then drew the secondary assist on Connor's power-play tally early in the middle frame. Wheeler has picked up four assists over the last three games and has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last eight. The veteran winger has 21 goals and 40 helpers in 68 games this season.