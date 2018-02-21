Jets' Blake Wheeler: Point streak up to six

Wheeler finished with a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Wheeler opened the scoring in the first period and added a helper on Patrik Laine's tally with nine seconds remaining in the final frame. The 31-year-old forward reached the 69-point mark for the fourth time in five seasons with this performance, and he's been on fire recently with three goals and eight assists during an active six-game point streak. However, owners should bear in mind that this was the final chapter of a 10-game homestand, and Wheeler has a pedestrian five goals and 16 assists in 29 road games.