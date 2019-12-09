Jets' Blake Wheeler: Points in three straight
Wheeler collected a power-play assist in a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Wheeler assisted on Mark Scheifele's power-play goal at the 15:38 mark of the third period. The goal would stand as the game-winner. Winnipeg's captain has yet to score a goal with the man advantage this season but has produced five assists. Coming off consecutive 91-point campaigns, Wheeler is slightly behind that pace in 2019-20, up to 21 points in 30 games following Sunday's win.
