Wheeler scored twice, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Wheeler was involved in the Jets' first four goals of the contest, helping them take a dominant win at home. The 34-year-old Wheeler is up to 15 goals and 44 points in 49 contests, although his minus-19 rating is a career-worst mark. The captain has added 113 shots on net, 48 PIM and 62 hits in a top-six role this year.