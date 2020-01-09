Jets' Blake Wheeler: Posts helper and shootout winner
Wheeler notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Wheeler set up Nikolaj Ehlers at 4:00 of the first period. The game was back-and-forth right through the shootout, where Wheeler had the decisive tally in the fourth round. The 33-year-old has three goals and five helpers over his last five games and 39 points (14 scores, 25 assists) in 44 contests overall this year. He's added 70 hits and 112 shots.
