Jets' Blake Wheeler: Posts three points
Wheeler found twine twice and set up another goal in a 6-1 rout of Colorado on Friday.
Wheeler keeps positioning himself just above the point per game average, as he's now notched 64 points in 58 games. He's a big reason why the Jets boast the third-best record in the Western Conference, and he should be a no-brainer in your lineup in all formats.
