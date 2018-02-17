Jets' Blake Wheeler: Posts three points

Wheeler found twine twice and set up another goal in a 6-1 rout of Colorado on Friday.

Wheeler keeps positioning himself just above the point per game average, as he's now notched 64 points in 58 games. He's a big reason why the Jets boast the third-best record in the Western Conference, and he should be a no-brainer in your lineup in all formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories