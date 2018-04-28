Jets' Blake Wheeler: Posts two helpers in Game 1 victory
Wheeler picked up assists on both of Mark Scheifele's goals in a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Friday night. The Jets lead the series 1-0.
The Wheeler-Scheifele connection is working swimmingly this postseason. Scheifele has six playoff goals, and Wheeler has an assist on five of them. Of course, assists are nothing new to Wheeler, who had 68 of them to lead the league during the regular season. He should continue to rack up the helpers versus the Predators, especially if Scheifele maintains his scoring touch.
