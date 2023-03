Wheeler logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Wheeler set up Nino Niederreiter's power-play tally early in the second period, giving Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. The 36-year-old Wheeler hasn't scored since Feb. 14, a span of 13 games, though he's logged seven assists in his last nine contests. He's up to 15 goals and 34 assists through 58 games this season.